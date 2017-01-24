Drury University freshman guard Lexie Vaught lost her shoe during Saturday’s game against Rockhurst University, and chose to play through it. She should not have done that.

Whoever buffed the floor before the game did a hell of a job, because Vaught ate it not once, not twice, but thrice. Stay down, Lexie! Or get your shoe!

Vaught had a good sense of humor about the lowlight:

Teammate Heather Harman said she tried to warn her to wait for the whistle: