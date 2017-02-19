Three people are under arrest after a brawl interrupted yesterday’s Division III basketball matchup in New Hampshire between Daniel Webster and Southern Vermont. Among those arrested: DWC’s leading scorer, Marquise Caudill—who appears to punch and then stomp the head of an opponent in the brawl.

The game was declared a forfeit in favor of SVC. 25 Nashua police officers were called in for backup as a result of the brawl, according to NECN:

Twenty-two-year-old Marquise Caudill allegedly attacked a player from the opposing team. Officer Hannigan tried to stop the assault and make an arrest when Caudill threatened him. Another woman, 43-year-old Elizabeth Morris, intervened, positioning herself between Caudill and Officer Hannigan, preventing him from making the arrest. At the same time, another player on the basketball team, 23-year-old Antwaun Boyd, was reportedly inciting the crowd, encouraging them to keep Officer Hannigan surrounded. The officer called for backup and 25 Nashua Police officers responded to help control the mob.

Caudill is charged with second degree assault, criminal threatening, and disorderly conduct. Daniel Webster College was recently purchased by ITT Tech, which plans to shut the institution down entirely.

