College Basketball Team's Leading Scorer Arrested After Appearing To Punch, Head-Stomp Opponent During Game

Three people are under arrest after a brawl interrupted yesterday's Division III basketball matchup in New Hampshire between Daniel Webster and Southern Vermont. Among those arrested: DWC's leading scorer, Marquise Caudill—who appears to punch and then stomp the head of an opponent in the brawl.

The game was declared a forfeit in favor of SVC. 25 Nashua police officers were called in for backup as a result of the brawl, according to NECN:

Twenty-two-year-old Marquise Caudill allegedly attacked a player from the opposing team. Officer Hannigan tried to stop the assault and make an arrest when Caudill threatened him. Another woman, 43-year-old Elizabeth Morris, intervened, positioning herself between Caudill and Officer Hannigan, preventing him from making the arrest.

At the same time, another player on the basketball team, 23-year-old Antwaun Boyd, was reportedly inciting the crowd, encouraging them to keep Officer Hannigan surrounded. The officer called for backup and 25 Nashua Police officers responded to help control the mob.

Caudill is charged with second degree assault, criminal threatening, and disorderly conduct. Daniel Webster College was recently purchased by ITT Tech, which plans to shut the institution down entirely.

[D3Hoops]

Timothy Burke
tim@deadspin.com
@bubbaprog
Timothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.
PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP Key
OTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956