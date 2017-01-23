“We’re a fraudulent society from top to bottom,” said Steve Masiello, coach of the struggling Manhattan College men’s basketball team, at the outset of a screed that blames the team’s performance on his players and the doggone social-media-infected world they inhabit. “Nothing is interactive. Nothing is real,” he continues, in a performance that’s reminiscent of Network, if Network starred David Brooks two martinis deep.

Quick note: The 39-year-old Masiello had a head coaching offer at the University of South Florida rescinded after the school discovered that he did not actually have a college degree, as his application claimed.



