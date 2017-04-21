Before the start of Independiente Santa Fe and Santos FC Copa Libertadores group stage match on Wednesday night in Bogotá, Colombian club Santa Fe intended to honor former Santos player Alexandre de Carvalho Kaneko, who recently died. Instead, they memorialized current Santos striker Ricardo Oliveira, who was standing on the pitch.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please stand up and offer this minute of silence in honor of Santos player Ricardo Oliveira,” the announcer said. Some players looked confused, others seemed not to notice the mistake. I’m pretty sure this Santa Fe fan picked up on it:

Oliveira, who was substituted off in the 70th minute of the 0-0 draw, didn’t seem to mind.

“Honestly, I didn’t notice.”



