David Parry has enjoyed a decent NFL career for the Colts, starting in all 32 games of his first two seasons and notching four sacks from the nose tackle position. Parry also allegedly enjoyed a drunken golf cart joyride before getting popped for a DUI, per the owner of said golf cart.

This evening, Scottsdale Police (AZ) confirmed to the Indianapolis Star that Parry had been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, suspicion of robbery, auto theft, criminal damage, and resisting arrest. The Star cites a police report filed by the owner of a golf cart taxi, who supposedly says that he picked up Parry from a bar. It all went to shit when he asked for money.

The victim told officers he had picked up three people from a downtown bar in his “transportation cart” — a street-legal golf cart police say was used as a taxi — and had dropped two of them off. When he got out of the cart to collect payment, the victim told police the third person, later identified as Parry, hit him on the head and left the scene in the cart.

Parry then crashed the cart into a gate, and police showed up and arrested him after they noticed that he showed signs of being drunk.

