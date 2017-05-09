Connor McDavid Enjoys Interaction With FansPatrick Redford46 minutes agoFiled to: connor mcdavidnhlhockeyNHL Playoffsedmonton oilersfanshaving a good time82EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkPhoto: Codie McLachlan/GettyYoung Oilers superstar Connor McDavid can’t get enough of hanging out with eager fans! He loves it!Yay Customs!Woo!Recommended StoriesThe Oilers Reminded Everyone They Have A Young Superstar Not Named Connor McDavidI'm Not Sure Sidney Crosby's Brain Is OKWe Found The One Thing P.K. Subban Doesn't Do WellPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply8 repliesLeave a reply