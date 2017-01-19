On the same night Oilers sophomore Connor McDavid picked up his 100th career point, he cinched an overtime win over the Panthers with a breakaway goal with 2.6 seconds left in the frame. He just had to wait a little longer.

James Reimer gloved McDavid’s shot, but a video review confirmed Reimer’s glove—and the puck—were clearly past the goal line. No matter what Reimer claimed.

“I don’t think any goalie will agree with that call,” Reimer said. “Obviously he’s a good player, and I think 20,000 people thought it went in and I knew I had it in my glove. I didn’t know if it crossed the line or not, but when I saw the replay I thought they might call it our way, but it was not the way the refs saw it, so you just go on with life. I’ll take from it what I feel I can and just move on.”

James: Come on.