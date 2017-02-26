Couple Making Out During National Anthem Must Really, Really Love AmericaTimothy BurkeToday 2:20pmFiled to: fansgrossmaking outnhlpittsburgh penguinsphiladelphia flyers241EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkHere’s a couple getting after it during the national anthem that preceded last night’s Stadium Series game in Pittsburgh. Which part is more unsettling: the irreverent PDA, or the fact that he’s in a Penguins jersey and she’s wearing a Flyers one? Advertisement Maybe they were just trying to keep warm in last night’s sub-freezing temperatures?h/t to IanRecommended StoriesYannick Carrasco Celebrates Champions League Final Equalizer By Making Out With His Girlfriend Andrea Pirlo Attends NYCFC-Red Bulls Match, Is Enjoying HimselfCouple Makes Out On Field After Ole Miss Upsets AlabamaTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply24 repliesLeave a reply