Cricket Player Gets His Genitals Wrecked Tom LeyToday 4:31pm Australian cricketer Hilton Cartwright was tasked with standing in the silly point position—a spot just a few feet away from the batsman—during a Test match against Pakistan today. Cartwright's corn cob ended up paying a heavy price:I hope his unit is okay.