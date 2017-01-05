Australian cricketer Hilton Cartwright was tasked with standing in the silly point position—a spot just a few feet away from the batsman—during a Test match against Pakistan today. Cartwright’s corn cob ended up paying a heavy price:

I hope his unit is okay.

