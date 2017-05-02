GIF

Cristiano Ronaldo has a penchant for doing only two or three things in any given game, but those two or three things usually end up being the most important things. That’s exactly what happened today, when Ronaldo scored a hat trick today against Atlético Madrid. His second was the prettiest, when he stared down an awkwardly bouncing ball, swerved his head around it like Neo dodging a bullet, and belted it past the keeper:



He added his and the game’s third soon after:

This is ... not how this was supposed to go.

Advertisement

Advertisement

[FS1]