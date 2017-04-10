Seven points behind fourth place (albeit with two games in hand), Arsenal really needed to win away at Crystal Palace today. Instead Andros Townsend scored a squibber, Yohan Cabaye knocked in a banger, and third-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez pulled down Townsend in the box, leading to a Luka Milivojevic penalty goal.

Up 3-0, the denizens of Selhurst Park—who were loud throughout—decided to let the Arsenal board know their thoughts on Arsene Wenger’s future with the club.

Aaaarsene Wenger, we want you to stay.

