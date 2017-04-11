Photo credit: David Banks/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs raised the banner representing their first world championship since before World War I over Wrigley Field last night, before their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It rained, as God wept over the Red Sox-on-Lake Michigan coming into their full power.



The highlight of the evening was an emotional pre-game ceremony during which music from the movie Rudy—a movie about a ruthless con man using sentimentality against his marks—played before the Cubby faithful.



The bleachers were in a sorry state after the game, a 3-2 win. Look at all the trash in this screencap—and all the litter and garbage, too!

