If Curt Schilling’s going to eventually run for office, he’s doing a bang-up job of following in his political idol Donald Trump’s footsteps. Last night, the former baseball pitcher got into an argument with Rosie O’Donnell.

As all internet arguments start, this one began after some random guy named Mike brought a video of Rosie to Curt’s attention:

Schilling accused O’Donnell of spreading “poop and lies.” Not his best effort:

Rosie shot back and the fight ended there:

Rosie O’Donnell saying “Fuck u” to Curt Schilling online is pretty great, although it’s not as satisfying as former Missouri state representative and veteran Jason Kander dunking on him earlier this week: