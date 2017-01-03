Curt Schilling, who is not in the Baseball Hall of Fame but would be a first-ballot pick for the Meme Curator Hall of Fame, talked to TMZ Sports about how he probably won’t be elected this year and continued to hurt his chances for the future.

With 37.5 percent of the ballots known, Schilling’s lost a net total of 10 votes and is currently hovering around 50 percent. He would need to earn 75 percent of the total votes to be inducted. At the risk of being proven wrong, as many were in the case of another recent electoral process, it seems safe to predict that Schilling won’t be getting voted in this year.

The reason for Curt’s absence is not a mystery at this point. Baseball writers revile him for his boorish behavior, and he knows it. Despite insisting that this is their prerogative as voters, though—Schilling is big on the rights of free Americans to do as they please, so long as they take responsibility for their actions—the former pitcher is eager to take shots at the writers, some of whom invoke the character clause when explaining why they won’t vote for him.

“There are some of the worst human beings I’ve ever known voting,” he said, by way of explaining that it isn’t fair that baseball writers get to judge him.

This won’t help his chances, nor will being a generally unpleasant person who is not only unable to get over being fired from ESPN but apparently unable to stop going on about it in public:

Why did two college football blowouts on New Year’s Eve perform poorly in the ratings? Most would say that to ask that question is to answer it. Curt, though, points his followers to an article written by Breitbart’s John Pudner—the truth is always funnier—suggesting that the real issue is ESPN’s hardcore liberal agenda, as evidenced by something or other about the name of the Washington Redskins. Fate and the universe itself, it seems, found it unbecoming of ESPN to serve that agenda by firing a totally expendable baseball analyst who couldn’t stop ranting about Muslims, Nazis, and who gets to use which bathroom.

There’s a case that Schilling should be inducted despite his best efforts to convince voters otherwise, and if he throws his phone in a lake, stays off Facebook and Twitter for a year, and tends to his chickens, his voting percentage will increase in the next round, guaranteed. (Jim Bunning made it into the Hall of Fame and he wasn’t just a right-winger, but one who actually got elected to the Senate.) He refuses to stop posting, though, because he doesn’t think he should have to. You don’t have to take responsibility for your own actions when the real problem is that the world isn’t fair.