A few days after Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said he was berated with racist insults by opposing fans at Fenway Park, former Red Sox pitcher and ultimate meme lord Curt Schilling wants to take a step back, assess the situation, and fart all over it.



Sure, Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia did say that black players have come to expect racist taunts at Fenway, but, like some media members, Schilling wants proof. Only a sap would believe multiple firsthand accounts by black players and come to the conclusion that sometimes baseball fans in Boston are openly racist.

The former baseball pitcher spoke about the incident on his Thursday morning livestream show. You may not be surprised to learn that he thought Jones is “somebody creating a situation.” Schilling believed Jones wanted to cash in on the undisputed goldmine that is being drafted into the social justice warrior army. Via the New York Daily News:

I don’t believe the story, given the world we live in. I don’t believe it, for this reason: Everybody is starving and hungry to sit in front of a camera and talk and be social justice warriors. And if a fan yelled loud enough in center field for Adam Jones to hear the N-word, I guarantee you we would’ve heard and seen fans around on CNN on MSNBC, they would’ve found multiple fans to talk about what a racist piece of junk Boston is.

Schilling listed a few examples of what he sees as black people trying to perpetrate “fake racist hoaxes” against white people. He was never clear about what the end goal of those false flag operations is, but he was adamant that Jones’s story was “bullshit.”

“I spent most of my adult life in baseball parks. I heard the N-word out of my black teammates’ mouths about 100 million times,” Schilling continued. “For somebody to talk loud enough for Adam Jones to hear the N-word in center field, other people would have heard it. “If somebody did say it, we’re going to see it and hear about it, and I would apologize to Adam Jones for doubting him, but until then, I think this is bulls—t. I think this is somebody creating a situation.”

If the idea that the burden of proof is on Jones until he produces irrefutable physical evidence sounds ludicrous, that’s because it is, but look at all the facts first. Curt’s happy to provide them. At this time, he would like to direct the court’s attention to Exhibit D: Hip-hop lyrics by Mr. “Meek Mill” and Mr. “Young Jeezy”:

Adam Jones can’t be mad because they get to say it, too. The prosecution rests.