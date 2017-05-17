Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Curt Schilling, former Red Sox pitcher and possibly an adult who does not grasp the concept of object permanence, had questions when Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said he was the target of racial slurs at a May 1 game at Fenway Park. Jones respectfully said, in an interview published Tuesday, that Schilling didn’t know dick about being black. Schilling has eschewed mere suspicion and is now accusing Jones of being a liar.

Schilling sent a big text message to WEEI explaining why he thinks Jones is a liar. To be clear, Jones has said it happened; visiting players said it has happened before; and even Red Sox players said they have heard it happen. Schilling, who has provided absolutely no evidence, doesn’t believe it:

“If he wants to maintain the lie he made here, that’s fine. No one denies racism exists, but when people like him lie about an incident and others just take him at his word, it perpetuates a mythical level of racism,” Schilling explained. “And for some reason, it appears blacks believe only blacks can talk about racism and only whites can be racists. I promise you if some scumbag yelled the N-word at Adam Jones in Fenway, it would have been on Twitter, Facebook and every other social media site asap, like every other ‘incident.’ Not to mention the liberal Boston media would have broken its neck to identify the racist. But just taking him at his word means there are a bunch of white cowards and racists living here, because no one stood up to the guy. Adam has an agenda and one needs to only look at his past commentary on race and racism to see it. But see, when you question fake hate crimes in this day and age it somehow makes you a racist. If you use this use every word or none at all.”

If a tree falls in the woods, and someone is around to hear it, and that someone tells Curt, would he believe them? That question would keep him occupied for at least a full week.

