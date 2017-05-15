Latvian pro cyclist Toms Skujiņš was in a breakaway during stage two of the Tour of California today when he crashed and appeared to hit his head. Clearly dazed and wobbly, he struggled to get back to get up and mount his bike. Skujiņš also narrowly missed getting hit by the cyclists behind him flying down the slope as he staggered across the road to retrieve his GPS.

The 25-year-old shouldn’t have been allowed to get back on his bike after the crash, yet he was allowed to ride on by a neutral service mechanic. Shortly after the crash, his Cannondale-Drapac team car arrived and pulled him from the course.

Meanwhile, Polish rider Rafal Majka won the stage and took the leader’s jersey.

Update, 9:05 p.m. ET: