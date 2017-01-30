On the first pass, the highlight of the below video is the man right behind the first falling cyclist who vaults into the air upon impact. Then you see him.

The guy in the blue, who shows up late to the party, hits the two fallen cyclists and flies up onto the guardrail on his back. His bike flies to the canyon below, but he barely holds on.



The crash took place at the end of the Santa Barbara County Road Race and the lucky escapee was Carefast-Storck’s Mike Allec. His team later said that Allec was okay and showed that he narrowly avoided dropping 30 feet to a ravine below.

This weekend at the Santa Barbara Road Race our team rider and manager Mike Allec was involved in a spectacular crash in the final sprint that left him hanging off of a bridge above a ravine (30ft below). We are very thankful for the outpouring support from many who were there and more importantly those that helped him off of the bridge. Words cannot express the gratitude for him being able to walk away from this with road rash, this could have ended much much worse.

As you can see from where his bike eventually landed, Allec’s ass was very nearly grass. See, onboard cameras can produce cool highlights.

