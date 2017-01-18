Screencap via

Road cycling season started this week with the Tour Down Under (it’s in Australia, which, duh), and it began without Spanish superstar Joaquim Rodriguez for the first time in 16 years. Rodriguez was waffling on whether or not to ride for Bahrain-Merida, but ultimately decided not to.



Advertisement

He’s still riding his bike, and this weekend, he took a gnarly dive into a ravine after his wheel locked up on a descent. Rodriguez filmed the whole thing with the aid of some sort of camera you can strap to your bike and it looks terrifying.

If I fell like this, I would be motionless and broken but El Purito immediately got back up and rode along.