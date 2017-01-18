Cyclist Takes Nosedive Into A Ravine, Films The Whole ThingPatrick RedfordToday 12:02amFiled to: cyclingbikespinjoaquim rodriguezfittishcrashesouch173EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap via Road cycling season started this week with the Tour Down Under (it’s in Australia, which, duh), and it began without Spanish superstar Joaquim Rodriguez for the first time in 16 years. Rodriguez was waffling on whether or not to ride for Bahrain-Merida, but ultimately decided not to. Advertisement He’s still riding his bike, and this weekend, he took a gnarly dive into a ravine after his wheel locked up on a descent. Rodriguez filmed the whole thing with the aid of some sort of camera you can strap to your bike and it looks terrifying.If I fell like this, I would be motionless and broken but El Purito immediately got back up and rode along.Recommended StoriesOne Of Cycling's Great Doping Mysteries Has Just Been SolvedBike Stuck In Electric Fence Nearly Defeats Trio Of English GuysYou Can't Fight The Mud Slip N' Slide And WinPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply17 repliesLeave a reply