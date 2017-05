Via Twitter

At a charity event on Monday, six Dallas Cowboys starters paired up to test their teamwork, strategy, and quick thinking in a three-legged race. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott (in blue) opted to use one leg apiece. It did not work out too well:

Byron Jones and Jeff Heath (yellow) mastered the three-legged race technique, while Zack Martin and Travis Frederick (red) really struggled. Jason Garrett’s got his work cut out for him.