D'Angelo Russell Hits Nothing But Net At The Buzzer
Giri Nathan
Today 11:13am

After Rudy Gobert missed two free throws in the final seconds of last night's game between the Lakers and Jazz, D'Angelo Russell found himself with the ball in his hands, 13 seconds on the clock, and the chance to be a hero.

Head coach Luke Walton later said he drew up a play so Lou Williams could get a good look off a screen. Instead, Williams got tangled up in the defense, and Russell hurled a deep three so bad even Nick Young spiked the ball in frustration. You can tell from the excited hopping steps that he was all ready for this shit:

You'll get 'em next time, D'Angelo.