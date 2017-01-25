Photo: John Locher/AP

Daniel Cormier, UFC light heavyweight champion, will take on Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, the weight class’s top contender, at UFC 210 in Buffalo. The title fight will happen on April 8, four months after the two were supposed to fight at UFC 206.



Cormier won the title over Johnson in May 2015 after Jon Jones, the baddest motherfucker on Earth, was forced to vacate it following a hit-and-run incident. Cormier and Johnson were supposed to go for a rematch late last year, but Cormier pulled up with an injury. The last time Cormier fought, he beat Anderson Silva in a cobbled together main event fight at UFC 200. The last time Johnson stepped into the octagon, he did this to Glover Teixeira in 13 seconds.