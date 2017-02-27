Hm. It’s good that the Leicester fans—who’ve continued supporting this team is if it were still the high-flying title-winning bunch of last season and not the sorry relegation-quality outfit of this year—have something to cheer. Plus, Danny Drinkwater’s delectable volley that gave the home team a 2-0 lead against Liverpool was super pretty:

That said, it’s a little sad that Leicester have done all this in the match directly following the firing of beloved manager Claudio Ranieri. You couldn’t have saved this for earlier in the season?

Advertisement

[NBC Universo]