Danny Welbeck Is Back

Starting for Arsenal for the first time in nine months today, Danny Welbeck is clearly not bothered any more by the knee injury that kept him sidelined for so long. Welbeck scored the first two goals of the day and helped out on the third to put Arsenal up 3-0 over Southampton in the FA Cup, showing his excitement with a little celebration à la Salt Bae.