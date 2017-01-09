Sixers guard T.J. McConnell poured a drink onto teammate Dario Saric’s head during the Croatian forward’s postgame interview yesterday. Saric was surprised enough to drop a “Fuck you, man,” on live TV.

The water cup incident looked like the start of a media firestorm which would derail the entire 76ers organization, but Saric clarified that he’s still pals with McConnell in a photo that served as “evidence of true friendship”:

The 76ers can overcome anything.

[@BrandonGowton]