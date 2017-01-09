Dario Saric Goes To Great Lengths To Resolve Controversy That Didn't ExistSamer KalafToday 1:22pmFiled to: philadelphia 76ersnbadario sarict.j. mcconnell28EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Sixers guard T.J. McConnell poured a drink onto teammate Dario Saric’s head during the Croatian forward’s postgame interview yesterday. Saric was surprised enough to drop a “Fuck you, man,” on live TV.The water cup incident looked like the start of a media firestorm which would derail the entire 76ers organization, but Saric clarified that he’s still pals with McConnell in a photo that served as “evidence of true friendship”:The 76ers can overcome anything. Advertisement Advertisement [@BrandonGowton]Recommended Stories DeMarcus Cousins Really, Really Likes Joel EmbiidMarco Belinelli's Incredible Off-The-Butt Buzzer-Beater Waved Off By RefsSorry, Zaza Pachulia Will Not Be An All-StarSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply28 repliesLeave a reply