Photo credit: Dave Thompson/AP My first thought after seeing the ball fly into Liverpool's completely undefended net after a set piece was Holy shit, what just happened? My next was Oh wow, what a great psych-out free kick routine by Chelsea there! It was only upon my third thought that the true magnitude of the situation's brilliance dawned on me: Oh my God did David Luiz just steal that ball from Willian?!? Advertisement Judge for yourself whether you think this was a coordinated plan or an ingenious bit of freelancing by Luiz, but the truth, in my opinion, is clear:What a guy, that David Luiz.