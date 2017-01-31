Photo credit: Dave Thompson/AP

My first thought after seeing the ball fly into Liverpool’s completely undefended net after a set piece was Holy shit, what just happened? My next was Oh wow, what a great psych-out free kick routine by Chelsea there! It was only upon my third thought that the true magnitude of the situation’s brilliance dawned on me: Oh my God did David Luiz just steal that ball from Willian?!?

Judge for yourself whether you think this was a coordinated plan or an ingenious bit of freelancing by Luiz, but the truth, in my opinion, is clear:

What a guy, that David Luiz.