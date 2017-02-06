Photo credit: Jim Rogash/Getty

Adopted Bostonian David Ortiz, who knows a little something about improbable comebacks, watched last night’s Super Bowl miracle at home with his family, most likely going from cautiously excited to devastated to deliriously happy like all Patriots fans over the course of the evening. He gave us a glimpse of that last emotion when he tweeted a couple videos of his post-game celebrations:

Winning feels good.