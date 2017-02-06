David Ortiz Was Super Pumped About The Patriots' WinBilly HaisleyToday 10:02amFiled to: david ortiznew england patriotssuper bowlcelebrationssuper bowl li174EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Jim Rogash/Getty Adopted Bostonian David Ortiz, who knows a little something about improbable comebacks, watched last night’s Super Bowl miracle at home with his family, most likely going from cautiously excited to devastated to deliriously happy like all Patriots fans over the course of the evening. He gave us a glimpse of that last emotion when he tweeted a couple videos of his post-game celebrations:Winning feels good.Recommended StoriesDavid Ortiz Gets Taunted By Fan, Homers, Taunts BackDavid Ortiz On Donald Trump's Comments About Mexicans: "It's A Slap In The Face"Where Does David Ortiz Rank Among The Best World Series Hitters Ever?Billy Haisleybilly@deadspin.com@billyhaisleyWriterReply17 repliesLeave a reply