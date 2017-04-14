NYCFC had a one-goal lead late in their road game against the Philadelphia Union this evening. David Villa made sure they took home the full three points with a ridiculous chip from 50-55 yards out.

“It was really tough because I was really tired,” Villa said on ESPN afterward, “so I just thought I’d go for it.”

Andre Blake had just made a few nice saves in a row to keep the Union in it, so naturally the 6-foot-4 goalkeeper then gave up this one. NYCFC moved into first in the Eastern Conference with the win; the winless Union are in last place.



