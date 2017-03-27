De'Aaron Fox Took That One HardTom LeyToday 9:59amFiled to: NCAA tournament 2017de'aaron foxmarch madnesskentucky wildcatsUNC Tar Heelscollege basketballncaa684EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe thing about a game-winning buzzer-beater is that for all the elation it brings to the winning side, an equal amount of despair can be found in the losing locker room. As evidence, here is Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox speaking to reporters just after UNC’s Luke Maye ended his season:Aw man, that’s sad as hell. De’Aaron Fox seems like a damn good teammate.AdvertisementFox will be leaving the tournament with his head held high, though. He played well throughout, and it was his 39-point destruction of UCLA that carried the Wildcats into the Elite Eight. My hunch is that what people will remember about Fox’s season is how thoroughly he outplayed Lonzo Ball in that game, and that’s likely to pay off for him on NBA draft night. Whichever team decides to take him will at the very least be getting a guy who cares.Recommended StoriesThere's No Stopping Trevon BluiettNorth Carolina Beats Kentucky In Incredible Finish [UPDATE]Chris Chiozza Goes Coast-To-Coast, Hits Overtime Buzzer-Beater For Florida WinTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply68 repliesLeave a reply