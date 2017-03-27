The thing about a game-winning buzzer-beater is that for all the elation it brings to the winning side, an equal amount of despair can be found in the losing locker room. As evidence, here is Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox speaking to reporters just after UNC’s Luke Maye ended his season:



Aw man, that’s sad as hell. De’Aaron Fox seems like a damn good teammate.

Fox will be leaving the tournament with his head held high, though. He played well throughout, and it was his 39-point destruction of UCLA that carried the Wildcats into the Elite Eight. My hunch is that what people will remember about Fox’s season is how thoroughly he outplayed Lonzo Ball in that game, and that’s likely to pay off for him on NBA draft night. Whichever team decides to take him will at the very least be getting a guy who cares.