Screencap via YouTube

Welcome back to Dead Letters, the feature in which we reprint our favorite reader mail. We should take this moment to remind you that all emails to Deadspin and its editors and writers are on the record unless otherwise specified. Now for your letters.



Subject: Your awful behavior

From: Julio Chavez

To: Albert Burneko Dear President Trump, it’s time to make these vile people disappear. Hopefully Albert Beneko has his days numbered, as should the remaining filth who plague this country.

Subject: Trump

Advertisement

From: j40oaks

To: Albert Burneko TRUMP IS NOT A DUMMY!

BUT.. YOU ARE A FUCKING DUMBASS! GO TO FUCKING HELL WITH ALL YOUR DEMOCRAPS!

I FEEL SO MUCH BETTER!

THIS EMAIL BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE FIRST AMMENDMENT ASSHOLE!

THE LYING MEDIA AND DEMOCRAPS ARE THE SCURGE OF THE COUNTRY!

2018 AND 2020 WILL BE OURS TOO! GET OVER YOUR DAMN ELITIST ARROGANT SELF ABSORBED SELF! THE DAME JO

Subject: [no subject]

Advertisement

Sponsored

From: Nathan Brown

To: Albert Burneko You kiss your mom with that mouth, wow. Your a little over the top. BTW, TRUMPS your PRESIDENT [gif of some guy fist-pumping]

Subject: [no subject]

From: Ralph Rubino

To: Albert Burneko You sound real smart.How many Billion did you make?Oh yeah,and when was your Presidential term?How’s a guy making 35k a year call the President stupid.That’s a fuckin “DUNCE”.

Subject: Everybody knows Obama is the dumbest person to ever live, you FUCKING PUSSY.

From: John Rampino

To: Albert Burneko Just read your “article”. I didn’t hear a word from your Obama asslicking mouth when the Iran Nuclear deal, the worst deal in history, went down after the false parameters were reported. Didn’t hear you when Obama and Clinton weren’t held accountable for the Benghazi debacle. P.S. you don’t have the guts to respond FUCKING DEMOCRAT ASSHOLE. ALSO I’M GOING TO KILL YOU AND ALL YOUR RELATIVES, BITCH

Subject: Get Obama’s dick a out your ass

Advertisement

From: John Rampino

To: Albert Burneko Why aren’t you responding FUCKING BITCH. NOW I’M GOING TO KILL ALL YOUR RELATIVES AROUND THE GLOBE. BITCH ASS PUNK

Subject: FUCK THE WIZARDS

From: John Rampino

To: Albert Burneko You insult Olynyk again I’m going to kill all the Wizards, the staff, front office, then every fan. P.S. DON’T MAKE ME KILL YOUR HUSBAND OBAMA, FUCKING COCKSUCKING WHORE

Subject: Waiting

Advertisement

From: John Rampino

To: Albert Burneko Still waiting for a response FUCKING COWARD. You’re a big tough guy in your articles, but looks like you’re not man enough to respond. ASSHOLE LICKER

Subject: It’s been an hour

From: John Rampino

To: Albert Burneko Still waiting Obama’s Bitch

Subject: You

Advertisement

From: Karey Heard

To: Albert Burneko You are the dumb ass! You should not publicly display such crap on the Internet.

Subject: [no subject]

From: Yvonne White

To: Albert Burneko Why don’t you leave Trump alone, he is more man than you will ever think about being.

Subject: What a dreadful mean article about President Trump

Advertisement

From: Susan Dugas

To: Albert Burneko Just for you and I will pray that the hste in your heart subsides. [an attached photo of Donald Trump]

Subject: Trump

From: David Mendez

To: Albert Burneko That was the worst article I have ever read. Only people that are stupid use cuss words.

Not one fact that even points in the direction of your clam. No charges against Trump no evidence that he leaked classified information to Russia. You and other members of the media can print whatever you want without having to show proof.

Maybe you should sign up for the cruise ship Hillary is running 40000.00 no questions asked. You could always send your pay to the Clinton Foundation. The United States is the greatest country in the world only here can a person (like yourself) can write about our president and have zero repercussions.

Try this in any other country you would not be heard from again.

You could write something positive about anything else.

A mind is like a parachute

It only works when it is open!

You sir are in a dead fall Sent from my iPhone



Subject: Reaching

Advertisement

From: Jay Dee

To: Albert Burneko Keep Reaching Cunt Flap

Subject: Hillary gone boys

From: Kenneth Hommel

To: Albert Burneko Hillary isn’t coming through that door. Sorry libs, Trump or Pence.

From: Kenneth Hommel

To: Albert Burneko Pence is next if Trump go. You boys will love Pence. Strong conservative.

From: Kenneth Hommel

To: Albert Burneko Trump it up and celebrate the crying of all Hillary boys. It’s so satisfying watching you liberals die a slow death. Become alive again. Roll with Trump boys.

Subject: [no subject]

Advertisement

From: [xxxxxxxx]

To: Albert Burneko You have a real problem get over it you are a real dumb ass anyone can talk as stupid as you get a life .you are really worthless dont prove it to the world stay undercover

Subject: And youre a goose stepping loon

From: Burt Kaufman

To: Albert Burneko Trump is right and youre left following fake media polls as usual

Subject: PRESIDENT TRUMP THE DUMMY

Advertisement

From: Amberly Benefield

To: Albert Burneko Read your forceful piece on President Trump. Interesting use of language, but the translation appears to be that you are not a Republican. I must admit I have never heard of your publication. It just appeared on Crome and on my tablet. It must have been balmy to have released the vitriol. While I disagree with most of what you wrote, I would defend your right to express your view with ferocity. Best wishes,

A. Benefield

Subject: Idiot

From: Mike F

To: Albert Burneko Your a fucking idiot.

I wasted my time writing this to you because you wasted more of my time when I read your article.

Get a life loser and maybe be a little patriotic and do something productive for this country.

Subject: Trump dumb ass

Advertisement

From: Dar

To: Albert Burneko There is not one fact in your blog, not one. Your mother should be ashamed of you bad mouthing someone so hatefully. No supper for you, off to bed. Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android

Subject: Media

From: Harvey Knepp

To: Albert Burneko What about the media???? report something worthwhile

Subject: [no subject]

Advertisement

From: Bob K

To: Albert Burneko You are a total idiot and an asshole. Sent from my Verizon 4G LTE Droid

Subject: Trump article

From: John Bergstrom

To: Albert Burneko Your news article makes you look like a fucking preschooler and you’re calling Mr. Trump an idiot? Resign from your publisher. You have no idea what what Shit Obama pulled in 8 years. HE needs to be TRIED for treason. [attached photo of a Trump campaign sign]

Subject: Your Recent Article “I’m Sorry To Report That Roger Ailes Ever Lived”

Advertisement

From: Thaddeus Dudley

To: Albert Burneko Hello Mr. Burneko,

I have just read your recent obituary posted on The Concourse about Roger Ailes and I have to say that after reading this article I would like to personally tell you that you are an awful journalist. How can you consider this journalism? It’s not even that I personally am trying to defend Roger, in all honesty I didn’t know who he was before today, but it is just rude to post an obituary about someone like that. It’s not informative, has a VERY obvious bias, and contains nothing that I could even take from the article. Articles like yours are why there is so much distrust for the media today, too much bias and not enough information. You make claims without even explaining why you make these claims. I’m aware you have the right to write what you want but I also have the right to tell you it’s garbage.

Subject: What vile piece of shit you are.

From: David Haverty

To: Albert Burneko Yeesh. Your mama must be proud.

Subject: waaaaaaah

Advertisement

From: Ed H

To: Albert Burneko

Subject: Idiot

From: Robert Israel

To: Albert Burneko Sent from my iPhone

Subject: Ok I get it

Advertisement

From: mlucky99

To: Albert Burneko Deadspin is EDGY, with a capital E millennial style. You don’t “give no fucks”. You employ loud mouth pussies like Tim Marchman who can’t back up the shit they spew but still for some reason live, breathe and receive a paycheck. You employ people like Ley, Pareene, et.al who have also written horribly tacky, low class shit about all kinds of topics. And then there’s you, Al. How you speak of the dead, no matter who they were and what their flaws may have been, says a lot about you. And nothing more needs to be said about you, Al. Tell Marchman someday Tim Kennedy is going to kick his fucking teeth into the back of his skull and it will be AWESOME. See, he’s alive, so I can say that.

Subject: Horrible person

From: Cheryl Secunda

To: Albert Burneko You are a horrible person to write such a nasty story about a person you probably didn’t even know. I don’t know him either but he has loved ones who are suffering over his loss of life. Have you no heart? Think about what you called him then read the ridiculous story you wrote about a dead man. I have loss my husband in death and have grieved heavily over it. If someone would have said something like that about my husband during my time of grief it would have made my suffering even worse. You need to apologize to this man’s family. Do not text me back. Sent from my T-Mobile 4G LTE Device

Subject: I’m Sorry To Report That Roger Ailes Ever Lived

Advertisement

From: mtchis

To: Albert Burneko Am I correct in assuming you believe him to be somewhat below whale poop, or is whale poop?

Reply not required.

Subject: Rodger Ailes

From: Gary Crosthwaite

To: Albert Burneko You are a miserable SOB liberal asshole. I hope I live long enough to piss on your grave! You socialist liberals make me sick. You preach tolerance and love. All I can say is fuck you! Sent from my iPhone



Subject: [no subject]

Advertisement

From: Richard (Rick) Lewis

To: Albert Burneko Albert- I read your narrative on Ailes. What happened to your party’s policy of tolerance and acceptance. You’re tolerant of all that agrees, but for a dissenting view. not only do you not tolerate, but you try to destroy. Ailes got what he deserved, removal from Fox. What he did is inexcusable though some level of human decency would be responsible. I don’t want to see a response of I’m independent, you’re a flaming leftist eegardijj _____________________________

Richard (Rick) M. Lewis



Subject: Fuck you

From: Carson .

To: Albert Burneko What you wrote about Roger Ailes is straight up disgusting. You are so disrespectful to him. You might not agree with what he did, but it doesn’t give you a right to be rude. Look, I know you are jealous that you will never build a successful channel like him, or for that matter, anything successful at all. But please be respectful. There are plenty of low life poor writers who think they are the best in the world like you. You guys can clump together like an animal pack and be somewhere else.

Subject: Article

Advertisement

From: Stanley Filipiak

To: Albert Burneko You are an ignorant ass.

Subject: Roger ailed

From: jjjjalter

To: Albert Burneko Ya it’s a shame it couldn’t be you

What an insensitive asshole

Maybe your mother will die and you can get your priorities in line

Sad sad sad Jack Alter



Subject: Roger Ailes

Advertisement

From: Steven White

To: Albert Burneko What a piece of shit you are!!!!! Sent from my iPhone



Subject: You MF

From: Bob Billa

To: Albert Burneko Sent from my iPhone

I have no idea who you are, but I do know this. A man who obviously made something good for a lot of other people’s lives and their families lives towers over you. Karma can be a bitch and I predict karma will make you a grease spot on the road of life. You will be quickly washed away by a righteous thunderstorm.

Sincerely Bob Billa

Subject: [no subject]

Advertisement

From: JD Mc

To: Albert Burneko It’ll be a great day when one of your own puts a bullet in your worthless black ass.

Subject: You

From: Balfin

To: Albert Burneko You are a disgusting slug. Your article on Roger Ailes shows what a subhuman piece of shit you are. And I am no Roger Ailes fan. No wonder you only have 1,000 followers. An abject failure as a writer, blogger, or whatever fictitious titles you wish to attribute to yourself. Who the hell would want to read any of your trash?

Subject: Ailes

Advertisement

From: Neal Thomas

To: Albert Burneko It is clear who is the asshole. Can’t stand opposing views I suppose Neal Thomas Sent from my Verizon 4G LTE Droid

Subject: roger ailes

From: Mel Bachmann

To: Albert Burneko GO FUCK YOURSELF, YOU WORTHLESS PIECE OF SHIT

Subject: Your comments Mr. Ailes

Advertisement