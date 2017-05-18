Photo credit: Michael Reeves/Getty

Deadspin says it has signed a record-setting deal to promote a fight between boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.



Now, the website says, it’s up to Mayweather and McGregor to do the same to make the fight happen.

“The first and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on,” Deadspin editor Tim Marchman said in a statement to Deadspin. “Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await the signatures of [Mayweather adviser] Al Haymon and his boxer as well as of [UFC figurehead] Dana White and his fighter in the coming days.”

Backing the site’s claims, Marchman tweeted out a copy of the contract Thursday:

Marchman’s confirmation of the historic agreement comes shortly after McGregor confirmed White’s confirmation that the two had agreed to a deal, with little left to make the much-discussed bout happen other than negotiations with Mayweather and Haymon.



“If we can come to a deal with Haymon and Mayweather and White and McGregor,” Marchman said, “the fight’s gonna happen.”

