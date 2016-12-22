Deadspin Up All Night: Stranger To My HappinessDiana MoskovitzToday 5:48pmFiled to: DUAN!Deadspin Up All Nightmetapost242EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThank you for your continued support of Deadspin. I’ve seen plenty of places that I’ll never see again. Diana Moskovitzdiana@deadspin.com@dianamoskovitzSenior editor at DeadspinPGP Fingerprint: FF57 38CF BB4A 84D1 834A 3BA2 D704 1D9F 659A B991|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: AEEB7418 00D6AEA9 112206FF 3E97529D CE8C29C9Reply24 repliesLeave a reply