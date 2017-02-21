Dear The Lakers: Have You Seen These Tweets?Tom LeyToday 2:25pmFiled to: magic johnsonlos angeles lakersnbabasketball986EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: AP/Nick Ut The Los Angeles Lakers just named Magic Johnson their president of basketball operations and fired longtime GM Mitch Kupchak. Co-owner Jim Buss has also been relieved of his decision-making duties, and the team now effectively belongs to Magic. This may work out great for the Lakers! These tweets aren’t very encouraging, though:Wait, not all of the tweets are bad:If Magic Johnson acquires good players, the Los Angeles Lakers will win more basketball games!Recommended StoriesMagic Johnson Tweets His Way Into Job He's Unqualified ForLakers Strip Magic Johnson's Honorary Vice President Title Due To Awful TweetsMagic Johnson Has A Simple Two-Step Plan To Fix The Lakers Tom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply98 repliesLeave a reply