The Los Angeles Lakers just named Magic Johnson their president of basketball operations and fired longtime GM Mitch Kupchak. Co-owner Jim Buss has also been relieved of his decision-making duties, and the team now effectively belongs to Magic. This may work out great for the Lakers! These tweets aren’t very encouraging, though:



Wait, not all of the tweets are bad:

If Magic Johnson acquires good players, the Los Angeles Lakers will win more basketball games!