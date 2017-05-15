Photo: Eric Christian Smith/AP

Because of an injury to Tony Parker, rookie Dejounte Murray has earned more minutes as the Spurs have advanced. This might be why everyone’s now noticed that Murray has an arm tattoo which looks like the evil twin of the honey bun that looks like E.T., or a facial composite of one of those Madballs, or the moon from Majora’s Mask.

Seriously, this tat looks like something you get out of a gumball machine for a quarter, which is probably double what Murray should have paid to get it inked:

Murray had an explanation—prepare to be underwhelmed:

That face is indeed mean.