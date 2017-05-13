GIF

Today’s Minnesota-Cleveland game was delayed for 4 minutes and 28 seconds by that most fearsome of ordinary rodents: the squirrel. Just one squirrel. A single squirrel, scampering around the field, somehow proving too much for a team of dozen grown men. As Cleveland radio broadcaster Tom Hamilton rightfully pointed out, “It’s not a mountain lion.” And yet.

Ultimately, after Minnesota manager Paul Molitor left the dugout to plead with the umpires, a call was put in for the grounds crew. These brave men jogged over to the beast, limply extended their arms, and did nothing until the squirrel jumped into the stands to terrorize the fans.



Profiles in courage, truly.