Dell Curry's Still Got It
Patrick Redford
Yesterday 10:45pm

Hey man, if you're going to ping your dad while he's warming up for work, you better be ready for him to hit a three in your face.

Not the best shooting form, but being able to hit from the logo is apparently a transgenerational thing.

h/t Joe