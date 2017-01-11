DeMarcus Cousins is constantly being asked if he wants to remain a member of the Sacramento Kings. It’s a reasonable question given his often tumultuous relationship with the franchise, but I’m sure he gets damn tired of hearing it. After last night’s game against the Pistons, Cousins came up with a more entertaining way to field the same old question:



The first reporter he puts the microphone to is Ailene Voisin, who says, “always have” before giving a no comment. Next up is Andy Furillo, who decides that honesty is the best policy and tells Cousins that he would prefer him gone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s probably not a coincidence that Cousins picked out Voisin and Furillo, both of whom work for the Sacramento Bee. The paper has had, to put it mildly, a strained relationship with Cousins, and it’s not hard to detect the mutual animosity in the interaction above.

Chalk this up as another moment Kings fans will look back on and wince at after Cousins goes on to win an MVP award in a different city.