By all accounts, DeMarcus Cousins was completely blindsided when the Sacramento Kings traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans late Sunday night (Look at the man’s face when a flak told him that the trade was in motion right after the All-Star game). Based on this video from a going away party some Sacramento locals threw for Boogie, the big man is still feeling pretty raw about the whole thing:



It’s fun to think about how many times Cousins has probably berated some of the reporters in that room.