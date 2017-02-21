DeMarcus Cousins Chokes Up At Goodbye Party In SacramentoTom LeyToday 9:49amFiled to: demarcus cousinsnbabasketballsacramento kings403EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: AP/Jae C. Hong By all accounts, DeMarcus Cousins was completely blindsided when the Sacramento Kings traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans late Sunday night (Look at the man’s face when a flak told him that the trade was in motion right after the All-Star game). Based on this video from a going away party some Sacramento locals threw for Boogie, the big man is still feeling pretty raw about the whole thing:It’s fun to think about how many times Cousins has probably berated some of the reporters in that room.Recommended StoriesKings GM Vlade Divac: "I'm The Dumbest Shithead In The NBA," More Or LessThe Sacramento Kings Deserve All The Failures To ComeWho Else Could Have Made A Play For DeMarcus Cousins?Tom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply40 repliesLeave a reply