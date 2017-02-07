On Saturday night, we all got to see the best version of DeMarcus Cousins. This is the version that, while still unable to prevent himself from screaming at the refs and picking up a technical, can singlehandedly down the Warriors with a 32-12-9. Last night, we got the bad version of Cousins.



The Bulls beat the Kings even after blowing a 27-point lead in the second half. The Kings’ furious comeback wasn’t aided much by DeMarcus Cousins, who managed 18 points on 16 shots to go along with two bizarre technical fouls.

The first came at the very end of the third quarter, when Rajon Rondo and Taj Gibson were arguing with an official over what they thought was a missed foul. Bulls assistant Jim Boylen ran onto the court to try and separate Rondo and Gibson from the official, and for some reason that enraged Cousins, who shoved Boylen’s arm:

Boogie... what are you doing?

And then there was the second and more costly tech, which came with 1.1 seconds on the clock and the game already decided. Down 111-107 with 10 seconds to play, Cousins airballed a desperate and meaningless three right before the buzzer, but believed that he was fouled on the shot. Instead of just taking the loss and heading to the locker room, he spun around and flipped his shit on the nearest official, who hit him with another tech:

That was Cousins’s 16th technical foul of the season, which means he will be suspended for the Kings’ game against the Celtics on Wednesday. Not a great night of work for the Kings’ star.