DeMarcus Cousins Really, Really Likes Joel Embiid

DeMarcus Cousins and Joel Embiid went at each other all night in an entertaining battle of the bigs as the Kings beat the Sixers 102-100. Cousins' 30-7-5 stat line just topped Embiid's 25-8-1, and judging by the jovial butt slaps and Boogie's comments after the game, our two protagonists had just as much fun playing against each other as fans had watching it:

Being a professional athlete seems fun.