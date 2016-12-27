GIF

DeMarcus Cousins and Joel Embiid went at each other all night in an entertaining battle of the bigs as the Kings beat the Sixers 102-100. Cousins’ 30-7-5 stat line just topped Embiid’s 25-8-1, and judging by the jovial butt slaps and Boogie’s comments after the game, our two protagonists had just as much fun playing against each other as fans had watching it:

Being a professional athlete seems fun.