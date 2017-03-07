DeMarcus Cousins’s tenure with the Pelicans hasn’t started off so well, as the birds have struggled against a tough schedule despite solid play from Boogie. Last night, they beat the Lakers in L.A., and a pair of hecklers parked their asses courtside, laid into Boogie, and got video of themselves doing so.

When he was heading into the locker room, Cousins turned to them and told one of them, “Suck a dick, bitch.”

The dude holding the camera is a fairly popular NBA YouTuber, and he made a grating 15-minute video about the game (the so-called ‘GREATEST VLOG EVER’ that he referenced earlier). Annoying as he may be, Boogie remains Boogie; make what you will of that.