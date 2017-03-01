In his first game with the Cleveland Cavaliers since being signed two days ago, Deron Williams scored four points on 2-for-8 shooting in 24 minutes, recording two rebounds and two assists. It would have been an utterly bland outing ... had it not been for his missed, game-costing shot in the final seconds of the ferocious battle between the two teams atop the Eastern conference.

With the Celtics leading 101-99 and 15 seconds on the clock, Williams had a open, halo-encircled look at the go-ahead three, thanks to a typically astounding crosscourt pass from LeBron James. He bricked it.

Moments later, Jae Crowder’s two free throws sewed the game up, 103-99.

