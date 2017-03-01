Deron Williams Wasted The Best Pass A General Manager Has Ever Thrown HimLaura WagnerYesterday 11:17pmFiled to: Deron WilliamsLeBron JamesBoston CelticsCleveland CavaliersNBA506EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink In his first game with the Cleveland Cavaliers since being signed two days ago, Deron Williams scored four points on 2-for-8 shooting in 24 minutes, recording two rebounds and two assists. It would have been an utterly bland outing ... had it not been for his missed, game-costing shot in the final seconds of the ferocious battle between the two teams atop the Eastern conference. Advertisement With the Celtics leading 101-99 and 15 seconds on the clock, Williams had a open, halo-encircled look at the go-ahead three, thanks to a typically astounding crosscourt pass from LeBron James. He bricked it. Moments later, Jae Crowder’s two free throws sewed the game up, 103-99.Recommended StoriesReport: LeBron James Wants The Cavaliers To Increase PayrollLeBron James Is The NBA's Invisible HandLeBron James Returned To Cleveland With A Strict, Uncompromising Mentality Laura WagnerStaff writerReply50 repliesLeave a reply