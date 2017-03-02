Derrick Rose Sounds Incredibly Enthused About The Return of The Triangle OffensePatrick Redford29 minutes agoFiled to: lolknicksnew york knicksderrick rosetrianglephil jackson131EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Al Bello/Getty The triangle offense is back in New York City! This is what will save the moribund Knicks’ season, some good old fashioned archaic basketball. Have you caught the fever? Derrick Rose has: Advertisement “Shit, do I have a choice? Do I have a choice?” Rose said when asked if he’s warming up to the triangle. “I just want to win games. Winning takes care of every category for an athlete.”Rose later elaborated on his philosophy towards life in the triangle: “Don’t fuck it up.” Advertisement The Knicks’ final game of the season is on April 12.[New York Daily News]What a seasonKnicks Claim Charles Oakley Said "All Of You Suck Dolan's Dick" As He Was Being Dragged Out Of MSGIt's Time For Phil Jackson To Get The Hell Out Of HereLet's Check In On Phil Jackson's Big Offseason MovesPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply13 repliesLeave a reply