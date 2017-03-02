Photo: Al Bello/Getty

The triangle offense is back in New York City! This is what will save the moribund Knicks’ season, some good old fashioned archaic basketball. Have you caught the fever? Derrick Rose has:



“Shit, do I have a choice? Do I have a choice?” Rose said when asked if he’s warming up to the triangle. “I just want to win games. Winning takes care of every category for an athlete.”

Rose later elaborated on his philosophy towards life in the triangle: “Don’t fuck it up.”

The Knicks’ final game of the season is on April 12.

