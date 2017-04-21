Former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer escaped the toilet factory in South Bend when he declared for the NFL draft. His draft prospects are currently a bit murky, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him selected in the first or second round. But based on Kizer’s own self-evaluation, which he shared with USA Today, he should be the first quarterback taken.



This is what extreme confidence looks like:

“Name a college quarterback who goes into the game-plan meetings on Monday and throws his notes at the coaches,” Kizer said. “No one else game plans the way I do. No one else prepares the way I do. No one else knows football the way I do. No one else is as big as I am. No one else is as powerful a runner as I am. Pat Mahomes might throw the ball 80 yards and I can only throw the ball 72, but I guarantee he can’t throw an out route the way I can. “No one else can do what I can do. And I’ve truly figured out in this (draft) process, if I can maximize all my potential in every aspect of the game – this is bold – I do have the ability to be the greatest quarterback to ever play. Imagine taking (Tom) Brady’s intellect and Brady’s preparation and putting it on a guy with Cam Newton’s body. Why can’t I be the greatest? The only thing stopping me from it is me. That’s what’s driving me now.”

Laugh all you want, but maybe Kizer will end up being one of the best quarterbacks in history. Who’s to say he won’t? No, the punchline here isn’t that Kizer believes in himself, but that he later said the above quote was somehow taken out of context:

I hope DeShone Kizer wins the MVP award.

