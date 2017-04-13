Via Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions unveiled a set of new uniforms tonight, with a thirteen-minute livestream that reached more than 40,000 viewers. Here is a helpful comparative chart from the official website of the new design, the aptly-named DetroitLionsUniforms.com:

These are very different! You may be wondering where they managed to get such a spiffy new style for the numbers. Well, do I ever have the fun fact for you: “The numerals were developed and customized specifically for the Lions uniform based on the team’s new logotype.”

Wow.

