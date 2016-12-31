Photo Credit: Paul Bereswill/Getty

New Jersey Devils defenseman John Moore had to be stretchered off the ice after a hard hit into the boards from the Capitals’ Tom Wilson during Saturday’s game. A replay showed Moore’s head bouncing off the glass before he collapsed on the ice, where he lay for several minutes. Several of his teammates helped lift him onto the stretcher.

There was no call on the play. Moore was reportedly taken to a local hospital.

