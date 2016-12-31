Devils' John Moore Taken Off Ice On Stretcher After Hard HitEmma Baccellieri51 minutes agoFiled to: New Jersey DevilsWashington Capitalsnhlhockeyjohn mooretom wilson5EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Paul Bereswill/Getty New Jersey Devils defenseman John Moore had to be stretchered off the ice after a hard hit into the boards from the Capitals’ Tom Wilson during Saturday’s game. A replay showed Moore’s head bouncing off the glass before he collapsed on the ice, where he lay for several minutes. Several of his teammates helped lift him onto the stretcher.There was no call on the play. Moore was reportedly taken to a local hospital.Recommended StoriesThe Child, Now A Man, Waited 10 Years For This Day Of RevengeThe Blue Jackets Are On FireMike Smith Gives Up Five Goals, Breaks StickReply5 repliesLeave a reply