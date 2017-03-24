Michael Jordan never scored 70 in a game. Indeed, only five players in NBA history have: Wilt, Kobe, Elgin, and the Davids Thompson and Robinson. We can add Devin Booker to that list after the 20-year-old scored that number in a loss to the Celtics tonight in Boston. That puts him past the aforementioned Jordan (whose best night was 69), Pete Maravich (68), and Rick Barry (64). Can we get this kid a nickname already?