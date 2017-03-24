Devin Booker Scores 70Timothy BurkeYesterday 10:19pmFiled to: devin bookerrecordsphoenix sunsnba825EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Michael Jordan never scored 70 in a game. Indeed, only five players in NBA history have: Wilt, Kobe, Elgin, and the Davids Thompson and Robinson. We can add Devin Booker to that list after the 20-year-old scored that number in a loss to the Celtics tonight in Boston. That puts him past the aforementioned Jordan (whose best night was 69), Pete Maravich (68), and Rick Barry (64). Can we get this kid a nickname already?Recommended StoriesThe Suns Started A Historically Young Lineup TonightDevin Booker Saunters Out, Signs Autograph After Extremely Chill EjectionThe Phoenix Suns Are Here For The Tank PartyTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply82 repliesLeave a reply