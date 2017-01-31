Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty

In the second half of Duke’s close win over Notre Dame this evening, Grayson Allen and Temple Gibbs got tangled together when Allen was rolling around a screen and Gibbs ended up on the floor. Nobody was called for a foul on the play, but both parties arguably could have been, as Gibbs flopped away from Allen and Allen appears to have tried to stomp on Gibbs’s toes.



Computer, enhance.

While it’s not immediately clear if he made contact, there’s no logical basketball explanation for Allen’s double-hopping with his left foot then stamping down with his right, especially since he didn’t make a cut to the corner. Either way, Duke won, and Allen will probably strike again.

