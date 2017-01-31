Did Grayson Allen Try To Trip Another Opponent?Patrick RedfordToday 12:30amFiled to: dookgrayson allenCollege Basketballncaaduke blue devils282EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty In the second half of Duke’s close win over Notre Dame this evening, Grayson Allen and Temple Gibbs got tangled together when Allen was rolling around a screen and Gibbs ended up on the floor. Nobody was called for a foul on the play, but both parties arguably could have been, as Gibbs flopped away from Allen and Allen appears to have tried to stomp on Gibbs’s toes.Computer, enhance. GIF While it’s not immediately clear if he made contact, there’s no logical basketball explanation for Allen’s double-hopping with his left foot then stamping down with his right, especially since he didn’t make a cut to the corner. Either way, Duke won, and Allen will probably strike again.The many crimes of Grayson AllenDuke Guard Grayson Allen Purposely Trips OpponentGrayson Allen Shoves FSU Assistant Coach, Who Says It's ChillDuke Doofus Grayson Allen Trips DudePatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply28 repliesLeave a reply