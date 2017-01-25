Dion Waiters Is A Clutch Genius Now, I GuessPatrick RedfordYesterday 10:53pmFiled to: Dion waitershighlight reelnbamiami heat203EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Julie Jacobson/AP Dion Waiters has never met a contested three-pointer that he didn’t want to kiss on the mouth, and somehow, that tendency has helped him knock in a pair of game-winners this week against the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets, the opposite of the Golden State Warriors.Congratulations to Waiters for finally having his production align with the sort of player he sees himself as.Recommended StoriesDion Waiters Put The Warriors In The Trash CanDion Waiters Escaped The MatrixDion Waiters Handled His Free Agency Like He Handles Open Corner ThreesPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply20 repliesLeave a reply