Last we heard from Dion Waiters, he had just lost $4 million betting on himself in free agency. Tonight, he beat the Warriors with a pair of ballsy threes. He’s the King of Miami now, those are the rules.



The first one was this step-back shot to give the Heat a five-point lead deep in the fourth quarter. It’s typical Waiters fare—low-percentage, high-difficulty—only he made it.

Waiters ended up with 33 points on 20 shots, the most important of which was the game-winner.

Look forward to Waiters shooting 13 threes per game now because he thinks he’s a superstar.