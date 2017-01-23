Dion Waiters Put The Warriors In The Trash CanPatrick RedfordYesterday 10:35pmFiled to: dion waiters???????highlight reeldion waitersnbamiami heatgolden state warriorsgame-winners244EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Last we heard from Dion Waiters, he had just lost $4 million betting on himself in free agency. Tonight, he beat the Warriors with a pair of ballsy threes. He’s the King of Miami now, those are the rules. Advertisement The first one was this step-back shot to give the Heat a five-point lead deep in the fourth quarter. It’s typical Waiters fare—low-percentage, high-difficulty—only he made it.Waiters ended up with 33 points on 20 shots, the most important of which was the game-winner.Look forward to Waiters shooting 13 threes per game now because he thinks he’s a superstar.Recommended StoriesThe Nuggets Belong To Nikola Jokic NowGregg Popovich Expresses Support For The Women's March, Again Criticizes Donald TrumpLook At All These Beautiful Clutch Basketball ShotsPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply24 repliesLeave a reply